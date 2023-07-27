Nonito Donaire: I’m going to get that undisputed bantamweight title

Fighters featured on Spence vs Crawford undercard held a media workout ahead of their bouts live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The list of participants saw Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera, who square off in the WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator, serving as the co-feature. As well, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago, who contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia, who go face to face in the telecast opener.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

The main event fighters, undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and unbeaten WBO titleholder Terence Crawford also made their special appearance. The pair battles it out for the first undisputed title at 147 lbs in the four-belt era.

“It’s strap season, and we’re going to crawfish boil another guy on Saturday night,” said Spence. “We’re going to cook him up real good, so everyone make sure you bring your cajun seasoning… It’s going to be one for the history books. This is going to be one you’ll be talking about for a very long time.”

“It’s another day in the office. I’m prepared for everything that’s going to come with securing a victory Saturday,” said Crawford. “I’ve been here before, and now it’s just a waiting game… You can expect fireworks and the best Terence Crawford that you guys have seen.”

Here is what the PPV undercard fighters had to say:

Isaac Cruz

“I’m just going to have to be smart, and not get into his game. I need to dictate everything.

“The big fights and the big moments I’ve had definitely helped me mature, and the quality of opponents I’ve had have made me better ever since I fought them.”

Giovanni Cabrera

“His [Isaac Cruz] name is Pitbull. I thought he was going to bite me [at the fighter arrivals]. Good thing he didn’t.

“The bigger the anger of the beast, the harder he is going to fall on my sword. I am a bull fighter. I am a matador. Every fighter I have faced has tried to take my head off and I’ve picked them apart.”

Nonito Donaire

“Everybody showed up to dance around, but I’m going to show all of these guys what this old man can do.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep fighting, and I’m going to get that undisputed bantamweight title. That’s the only thing I have not done. I’ve done everything else – Fighter of the Year, Knockout of the Year, multiple divisions unified.”

Alexandro Santiago

“I fully respect a legend like Donaire outside the ring no matter what, but inside the ring, my hunger to win is unparalleled and I don’t care who is in front of me.

“It is an advantage that I am young, but Donaire’s a very dangerous fighter regardless of his age. I’m not about to underestimate him because he punches really hard and can be very dangerous if you let him.”

Yoenis Tellez

“I’m good enough, I’m skilled enough and I’m hungry enough to take on something like this. When you have an opportunity to fight on a huge card like this one, it’s impossible to turn it down.

“There are so many things we want to do Saturday night. We’re going to put on a show, and you’re going to see me show out.”

Sergio Garcia

“I’m so honored to be a part of this with all of you. All I want to do is put on a great show, because that’s what you all deserve.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that Tellez took this fight. Who wouldn’t take a fight like this on a card like this regardless of how many fights you’ve had beforehand? Experience will just be one factor of many in this fight.”

