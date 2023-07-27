Unbeaten Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) defends her unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles against former world champion Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) from Argentina on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live stream on ESPN+. Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Also partaking in the press conference were unbeaten Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) and Sacramento-born contender Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs). The pair meets in the 10-round co-main event bout at junior lightweight.

Plus, Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) of Albany, New York, who takes on former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada by way of Cali, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

This is what the fighters had to say:

Seniesa Estrada

“This is just the beginning. We’re at a time in women’s boxing where all the top women are starting to headline. So, I’m just grateful and happy with Top Rank and ESPN for allowing me to be one of the female fighters that is leading the way for the next generation and for all the women in the sport.”

“I go into every fight wanting to make a statement. I always want to show a different part of everything I can do in the ring. I never overlook any opponent. I know that she has faced tough champions before, and she is not afraid to take a risk and fight champions. But my style is unlike any other champion she’s faced.”

“Everyone thinks they’re going to shock the world when they get in the ring me. But then, that bell rings and they see that my style is just different. I’m a different fighter.”

Leonela Yudica

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity. It’s a great pleasure, as a native from San Juan, Argentina, to be able to present myself for the first time in Las Vegas so that everyone can get to know me for the first time. It’s a great opportunity, and I am ready for this.”

“I’m positive that they have underestimated me. I have had a lot of fights, and I have a lot of experience. I defended my flyweight title 10 times. And while it is a great challenge to be going down in weight, I am ready and prepared to show that I have everything it takes to become world champion again.”

Andres Cortes

“I’m very excited. I’d beat both of these guys [Martinez and Nova] on the same night. I’m willing to knock out two guys in the same week. I’m not worried about him [Martinez]. He’s in here looking like a homeless man. This is easy work. I look good and I feel good. And I can’t wait to smack this guy.”

“I run Vegas. This is my city. I think Martinez’s biggest mistake was leaving {trainer} Ray Woods. He’s going to say that this is his greatest camp. But he’s hunched back and he looks scared. He’s afraid. And I can’t wait to put on a good ass-whooping’.”

Xavier Martinez

“I’m really excited to come back. In my last fight, things happened. But that’s life. It is what it is. But I’m bouncing back. I had a great camp for this one. I’m excited to go out there and do what I do. I’m ready to get back to where I need to be.”

“Working with Robert Garcia has been great. This camp went a lot better than the previous one. I had more time with him this time because he was more focused with Anthony Joshua around the time I had my first fight with him. This time, we were actually able to work more.”

Abraham Nova

“‘My motto is, ‘No fear, no doubt.’ You have to have no fear and you have to keep moving forward. Robeisy Ramirez is a tough fighter. A lot of things didn’t go my way in that fight. But you’ve got to be mentally strong in this game. Confidence is the biggest thing that will help us fighters move forward.”

“You will always see fireworks in my fights. I come to get the knockout. Jonathan Romero is a tough opponent. He is a former world champion. I’m excited about what I’m going to do Friday night.”

In the UK and Australia, Estrada vs Yudica airs live on Saturday, July 29.