Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica weigh-in results

Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) and Leonela Paola Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The contest features undefeated unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion of Los Angeles, CA defending her titles against former world champion from Chimbas, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, July 29.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) of North Las Vegas faces Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) takes on Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Plus, Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight.

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Estrada vs Yudica fight card