UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated bout at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off in the rematch with the symbolic “BMF” title on the line. Poirier won their first fight in April 2018 via fourth-round TKO.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former 205-pound champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who makes his light heavyweight debut.

Also on the UFC 291 card, Kevin Holland (24-9) faces Michael Chiesa (18-6) at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) meets Michel Pereira (28-11). Plus, Tony Ferguson (26-8) goes up against Bobby Green (29-14-1) at lightweight.

UFC 291 Embedded 3 features Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz, Bobby Green, Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Stephen Thompson.