UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 features old rivals squaring off in the “Baddest Mother F***er” main event clash at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, July 30 at 12 pm AEST.

The contest, between former interim lightweight champions, pits Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) of Lafayette, Louisiana against his fellow-American Justin Gaethje (24-4) of Safford, Arizona. The pair meets in the rematch. Poirier won their first fight in April 2018 by TKO when he stopped Gaethje in the fourth round. Their second bout is scheduled for five rounds with the symbolic “BMF” belt at stake.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Poland meets former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Brazil, who moves up a weight class.

Also on the card, Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) of the United States and Michel Pereira (28-11) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Kevin Holland (24-9) and Michael Chiesa (18-6) meet in an-American clash. In addition, Tony Ferguson (26-8) and Bobby Green (29-14-1) square off an all-American battle at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 12 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 11:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 10 am AWST.

UFC 291 fight card

The full UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims