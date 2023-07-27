UFC 291 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) battle it out in a rematch with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title at stake. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in their first fight in April 2018.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), making his 205-pound debut.

Also on the UFC 291 PPV card, Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) takes on Michel Pereira (28-11) at welterweight. As well, Tony Ferguson (26-8) meets Bobby Green (29-14-1) at lightweight. Plus, Michael Chiesa (18-6) goes up against Kevin Holland (24-9) at welterweight.