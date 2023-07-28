Subscribe
Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 weigh-in results – Pitbull vs De Souza

Bellator MMA x Rizin 2

The second edition of Bellator MMA x Rizin takes place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, July 30. The event features a series of bouts with four titles contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 on Showtime. The Super Rizin 2 card airs live on FITE.

On the top of fight card, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull faces Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. The pair squares off in the Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal.

In the co-main event, Kyoji Horiguchi and Makoto Shinryu battle it out for the inaugural Bellator flyweight belt. Among other bouts, Kana Watanabe takes on Veta Arteaga at women’s flyweight, Magomed Magomedov meets Danny Sabatello at bantamweight and Andrey Koreshkov goes up against Lorenz Larkin at welterweight.

Get Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weight-in results below.

Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 fight card

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin 2

  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto De Souza – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu – inaugural Bellator flyweight title
  • Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Danny Sabatello
  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin

Super Rizin 2

  • Mikuru Asakura vs. Vugar Karamov – vacant Rizin featherweight title
  • Kai Asakura vs. Juan Archuleta – vacant Rizin bantamweight title
  • Seika Izawa vs. Claire Lopez – Izawa’s Rizin women’s super atomweight title

Intermission

  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Chihiro Suzuki
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Akira Okada
  • Kenta Takizawa vs. Shinobu Ota
  • Daichi Abe vs. Igor Tanabe
  • Yuki Ito vs. Hiroya Kondo

