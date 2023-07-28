Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford weigh-in results

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion up against unbeaten WBO titleholder. The pair squares off in the twelve-round bout for the undisputed title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) faces Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) in the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the card, four-division world champion Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) takes on Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

Main card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised