Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford weigh-in results

Spence vs Crawford for undisputed welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) battle it out in the main event live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion up against unbeaten WBO titleholder. The pair squares off in the twelve-round bout for the undisputed title. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) faces Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) in the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the card, four-division world champion Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) takes on Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. Plus, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

Main card

  • Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator
  • Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

  • Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

  • Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather, 6 rounds, welterweight

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

