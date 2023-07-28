Frazer Clarke vs David Allen tops Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard

Bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith go face to face in the rematch on Saturday, September 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout at middleweight. Four bouts joining the lineup of undercard action have been announced today.

Smith defeated Eubank Jr via fourth-round TKO in January at the same venue, scoring a pair knockdowns along the way. The latter believed his opponent used an elbow in the combination that sent him down and activated the contracted rematch clause.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke is back in the ring, going up against Dave Allen. The pair meet in the ten-round bout at heavyweight.

Unbeaten Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) of Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire was in action in June when he earned a points decision against Mariusz Wach. Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire last fought in February when he stopped Michael Bassett in the first round and secured his fourth win in a row.

Also on Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard, Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of London, England by way of Lushnje, Albania and Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KOs) of Waterford, Ireland battle it out in a ten-rounder at welterweight. As well, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) of Oldham, Lancashire and Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) of Bolton, Lancashire clash in an all-British ten-round contest at super middleweight.

Plus, 2020 Olympic Silver medalist Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) of West Bromwich, West Midlands meets in an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

“We’re delighted to announce the first four additions to what promises to be an action-packed undercard,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s promoter and CEO. “The response to Smith-Eubank II has been incredible. Manchester is going to be rocking on September 2nd. We look forward to releasing more undercard announcements soon.”

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr, 12 rounds, middleweight

Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweight

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Ben Whittaker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 3.