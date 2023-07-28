UFC 291 Embedded 4: I ain’t bleeding, I’m not tired, I’m dead

UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje go face to face in the rematch with the symbolic “BMF” title on the line. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round stoppage of their first fight in April 2018.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz faces former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who moves up a weight class.

Also on the card, Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson square off at lightweight, Stephen Thompson goes up against Michel Pereira and Kevin Holland takes on Michael Chiesa at welterweight.

UFC 291 Embedded 4 features Bobby Green, Stephen Thompson, Michael Chiesa, Kevin Holland, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira and Tony Ferguson, as they prepare and getting closer to their respective bouts.