UFC 291 weigh-in results, Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) square off in a five-round rematch with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title on the line. In their first fight in April 2018, Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), who makes his 205-pound debut.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 291 fight card

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims