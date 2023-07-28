Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 291 weigh-in results, Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 weigh-in live show

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) square off in a five-round rematch with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title on the line. In their first fight in April 2018, Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), who makes his 205-pound debut.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 291 fight card

Main card

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims

  • C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.