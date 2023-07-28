UFC 291 weigh-in results, Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) square off in a five-round rematch with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title on the line. In their first fight in April 2018, Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO.
In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), who makes his 205-pound debut.
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 291 live on ESPN+ PPV.
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.
Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 291 fight card
Main card
- Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
- Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
- Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
- Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Preliminary card
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
- Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
- Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
Early prelims
- C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
- Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira