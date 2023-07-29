Abraham Nova came out victorious when he faced former world champion Jonathan Romero at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

The scheduled for ten rounds super featherweight bout ended prior to the final bell. The Puerto Rico native based in Albany, New York knocked out former IBF super bantamweight champion of Henderson, Nevada by way of Cali, Colombia with an overhand right, sending him to the canvas with a big right uppercut along the way.

The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 47 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by knockout, Abraham Nova improved to 23-1, 16 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Jonathan Romero dropped to 35-2, 19 KOs, which snapped his 12-win streak.

