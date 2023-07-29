Andres Cortes defeats Xavier Martinez via seventh-round RTD

Andres Cortes claimed the win via stoppage against Xavier Martinez on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on in the co-feature on the card, topped by Seniesa Estrada’s unified WBC and WBA minimumweight championship defense against former flyweight champion Leonela Paola Yudica live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super featherweight didn’t go the full distance. Cortes defeated Martinez, who received a big cut below his left eye, via stoppage after the latter’s trainer Robert Garcia called it a day prior to the start of the eighth round.

With the victory, undefeated Las Vegas native Andres Cortes improved his record to 20-0, 11 KOs and lifted the WBC USA Silver belt. Xavier Martinez of Sacramento, California dropped to 18-2, 12 KOs.

Leaving it all in there ? pic.twitter.com/k9BTNu1QP9 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 29, 2023

“I was feeling myself, and I started finding a groove,” Cortes said post-win. “When that happens, the fight’s over. It was a good stoppage. His eye was messed up. He was having trouble seeing with the eye because he kept blinking.”

“I want the winner of Emanuel Navarrete versus Oscar Valdez. I want any champion at 130. If not, I’m going to move up 135 and get all of those champions there.”

Step in the ring for the Cortes-Martinez ending. pic.twitter.com/fBJVM25eov — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 29, 2023

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card results.