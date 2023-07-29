Subscribe
Charlie Sheehy knocks out Kaylyn Alfred with big left hook in third round

Estrada vs Yudica

Parviz Iskenderov

Charlie Sheehy came out on top when he faced Kaylyn Alfred at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended half way through. Former Team USA amateur standout dropped and stopped his opponent with a big left hook.

Alfred got back on his feet, but didn’t want to continue. As the referee waved the fight off, the official time of stoppage was 31 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by knockout, Charlie Sheehy of San Francisco, California remained undefeated and improved to 7-0, 5 KOs. Kaylyn Alfred of Lafayette, Louisiana dropped to 4-5-2.

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card results.

