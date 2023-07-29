Subscribe
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford prelims

Showtime Boxing Countdown

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford free prelims air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29, leading to the main card on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Among the preliminary bouts, Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska goes up against Rowdy Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs) of Victorville, California. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super middleweight.

In addition, Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico takes on former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) of Bago City, Philippines. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super bantamweight.

In the main event, undefeated unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) faces unbeaten WBO titleholder Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs). The pair battles it out in a twelve-round bout for the undisputed title.

In the co-main event, Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico meets Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs). The pair squares off in the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and start time.

