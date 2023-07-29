Oscar Collazo has his next fight date made official for Saturday, August 26 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico where he faces Garen Diagan. Newark, New Jersey native and newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion makes the first defense of his belt against contender from the Philippines. The 12-round world championship bout airs live stream on DAZN.

Puerto Rican Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) landed the belt in May in Indio, CA where he dethroned Melvin Jerusalem in seven rounds. In January, undefeated 26-year-old KO’d Yudel Reyes in Round 5.

“I feel super honored to return to fight where I made my pro-debut, and make my first defense there,” Collazo said. “Great champions such as Wilfredo Gomez, Wilfredo Benitez, Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto have fought there, and this is another historic moment that marks my career once again. I am super grateful to Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy and DAZN for believing in me and allowing me to make my first defense here, in front of my people of Puerto Rico. I am very excited and grateful.”

“Like all Filipinos, my opponent comes to fight. He is a strong boxer who has come with two great victories. He is tall and he uses his reach well. We have everything planned and we know the hands that I have can attack and make damage. I just want to continue thanking my fans for the support they have given me, and I want them to support me on August 26 to continue making history together with all my beautiful people from the Island.”

27-year-old Garen “Hellboy” Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines won his previous bout in March in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by split decision against Huu Toan Le. In October 2022 in Menlyn, South Africa, the 27-year-old TKO’d Simpiwe Konkco in Round 7.

“I am amped about my opponent, Collazo is a world champion,” said Diagan. “I will bring my A-game. I’ll do my level-best to prove to all that I can hang with the best of them too. My opponent is a tough cookie and well-rounded fighter. There is something about him that sets him apart from the others – he packs a punch and is on a winning spree. He’s got some serious muscle. My coach and I have a plan, we have been putting in the hours in the gym, and I’ll give it everything I’ve got to show everyone that he’s up against a true Filipino.”

The bouts featured on Collazo vs Diagan undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.