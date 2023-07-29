Subscribe
Rohan Polanco scores two knockdowns, eliminates Cesar Francis in Round 5

Estrada vs Yudica

Parviz Iskenderov

Rohan Polanco claimed the win against Cesar Francis when the pair squared off at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The junior welterweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Seniesa Estrada’s unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles defense against former flyweight champion Leonela Paola Yudica live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

The scheduled for eight rounds matchup didn’t go the full distance. The Dominican Olympian dominated and stopped his Brooklyn-based opponent of San Miguelito, Panama via TKO, sending him to the canvas along the way in Round 4 and 5.

The referee waved the fight off after he asked Francis whether he wanted to continue, but didn’t receive a positive answer. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 5 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, Rohan Polanco improved to 10-0, 6 KOs and remained unbeaten. Cesar Francis dropped to 12-2, 7 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card results.

