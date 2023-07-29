Undefeated unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada successfully defended her belts against Leonela Paola Yudica on Friday, July 28 at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. East Los Angeles native defeated former world champion from Argentina by decision. After 10 rounds all three judges scored the fight 97-93. The pair battled it out live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 31-year-old Estrada improved her unbeaten record to 25-0, 9 KOs and made the first successful defense of her unified WBC and WBA minimumweight straps.

In her post-fight interview, Seniesa Seniesa Estrada said she was looking to face reigning unified IBF and WBO minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua. The latter was in attendance at the event, and said she was also keen to face “Super Bad” for the undisputed title.

‘I want Yokasta Valle’

“I knew coming into this fight that she [Leonela Yudica] was a boxer who would move away from me and not come forward much,” Estrada said post-win. “I knew I had to show something different. In my last fight, I fought a good champion who came forward and was aggressive, and I easily outboxed her. In this fight, she’s a boxer and a mover, and I showed that I can fight any type of style because my style is very versatile.

“I definitely had to use my footwork. I had to use my feints and movements to make sure I was close enough to land punches and not get countered. I did get countered, of course. It’s a fight, so that’s going to happen. But I just continue to prove that I’m the best in the division.

“I want Yokasta Valle. I’m the best in this division. I want to prove it by beating her. She can just hand me those belts right now because when we fight it’s going to be bad for her.”

34-year-old former IBF flyweight champion Leonela Paola Yudica of Chimbas, Argentina dropped to 19-2-3, 1 KOs.

‘I didn’t deserve this result’

“I do not agree at all with the scorecards,” Yudica said. “I am convinced that nobody has hit her like I have hit her. If not, she can take off her hat and show how her face has been left.”

“I did a very good job. As I’ve said, nobody has hit her like I have hit her. I came here to fight a world champion. I knew who I was facing. I trained thoroughly. I planted my feet when I needed to. I exchanged when I needed to. It was a good fight, and I didn’t deserve this result.”

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card results.