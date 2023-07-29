Subaru Murata dominated and stopped Juan Centeno when the pair squared off at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The junior featherweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, July 29.

The scheduled for six rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Murata defeated Centeno, who wouldn’t come out to the fourth-round, via third-round retirement, sending him to the canvas with a left uppercut in Round 2 along the way.

With the victory, Subaru Murata of Tokyo, Japan remained undefeated and improved to 5-0, 5 KOs. Juan Centeno of Managua, Nicaragua dropped to 8-8-3, 1 KOs and suffered his third defeat in a row.

