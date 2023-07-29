Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Paola Yudica square off in the main event live stream from Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The contest features Los Angeles-born undefeated unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion up against former world champion from Argentina. The world title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, July 29.

31-year-old Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) is making the first defense of her belts. 34-year-old former IBF flyweight champion Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) eyes to once again become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) faces off Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Among Estrada vs Yudica undercard bouts, the 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) of Lompoc, California goes up against Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) duels Brooklyn-based Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) of Panama in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Also on the card a ten-round super featherweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) of Albany, New York and former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada by way of Cali, Colombia. Plus, Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan and Juan Centeno (8-8-3, 1 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go face to face in a six-rounder at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, July 28

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 12:30 am BST / 9:30 am AEST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Estrada vs Yudica from practically anywhere.

Estrada vs Yudica fight card

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBC and WBA minimumweight titles

Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Abraham Nova vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Subaru Murata vs. Juan Centeno, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Dante Benjamin vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Kaylyn Alfred, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jaylan Phillips vs. Emond Driver, 4 rounds, super lightweight (swing bout)

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica results