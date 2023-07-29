Subscribe
Estrada vs Yudica results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Seniesa Estrada defends unified WBC and WBA minimumweight titles against Leonela Paola Yudica at Pearl Theater in Las Vegas

Stream Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica live results from Las Vegas
Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Paola Yudica at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 28, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Seniesa Estrada and Leonela Paola Yudica square off in the main event live stream from Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Friday, July 28. The contest features Los Angeles-born undefeated unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion up against former world champion from Argentina. The world title bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, July 29.

31-year-old Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) is making the first defense of her belts. 34-year-old former IBF flyweight champion Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KOs) eyes to once again become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, undefeated Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs) faces off Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Among Estrada vs Yudica undercard bouts, the 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) of Lompoc, California goes up against Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) duels Brooklyn-based Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) of Panama in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Also on the card a ten-round super featherweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) of Albany, New York and former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) of Henderson, Nevada by way of Cali, Colombia. Plus, Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan and Juan Centeno (8-8-3, 1 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go face to face in a six-rounder at junior featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, July 28
Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 12:30 am BST / 9:30 am AEST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Estrada vs Yudica from practically anywhere.

Estrada vs Yudica fight card

Get Estrada vs Yudica full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBC and WBA minimumweight titles
  • Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Karlos Balderas vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Rohan Polanco vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Abraham Nova vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Subaru Murata vs. Juan Centeno, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Kaylyn Alfred, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jaylan Phillips vs. Emond Driver, 4 rounds, super lightweight (swing bout)

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica results

