UFC 291 Embedded 5: How are your balls? – They are a little sweaty

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, July 29 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. On the top of fight card live on ESPN+ PPV, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off in the rematch with the symbolic “BMF” title at stake. Poirier won their first fight in April 2018 via fourth-round TKO.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who makes his 205-pound debut.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland (24-9) faces Michael Chiesa (18-6) at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) meets Michel Pereira (28-11). Plus, Tony Ferguson (26-8) goes up against Bobby Green (29-14-1) at lightweight.

UFC 291 Embedded 5 features Jan Blachowicz, Derrick Lewis, Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and original “BMF” Jorge Masvidal.

