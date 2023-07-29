UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) square off in a rematch with the symbolic “BMF” title at stake. Poirier won their first fight in April 2018 via fourth-round TKO.

In the co-main event, former 205-pound champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) meets former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), making his light heavyweight debut.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and start time.