Subscribe
HomeUFC

Alex Pereira takes split decision against Jan Blachowicz in light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Alex Pereira made his successful 205-pound debut against Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. Former middleweight champion from Brazil defeated former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender from Poland by split decision.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

After three rounds the scores were 29-28 for Blachowicz and 29-28, 29-28 for Pereira.

With the victory, Alex Pereira improved to 8-2. The 36-year-old of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil also rebounded from the the defeat suffered in the rematch against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in April.

Jan Blachowicz dropped to 29-10-1. In his previous bout late last year, the 40-year-old of Cieszyn, Poland fought Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the division’s vacant title.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.