Alex Pereira made his successful 205-pound debut against Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. Former middleweight champion from Brazil defeated former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender from Poland by split decision.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

After three rounds the scores were 29-28 for Blachowicz and 29-28, 29-28 for Pereira.

With the victory, Alex Pereira improved to 8-2. The 36-year-old of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil also rebounded from the the defeat suffered in the rematch against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in April.

Jan Blachowicz dropped to 29-10-1. In his previous bout late last year, the 40-year-old of Cieszyn, Poland fought Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the division’s vacant title.

