Alexandro Santiago earns decision against Nonito Donaire to become world champion

Alexandro Santiago defeats Nonito Donaire to become world champion
DonaireAlexandro Santiago and Nonito Donaire in their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 29, 2023 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Alexandro Santiago secured world title on his second attempt when he faced Nonito Donaire at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The bout was featured on the card, headlined by Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live stream on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The native of Tijuana, Mexico defeated former four-division world champion and future hall of famer of Talibon, the Philippines by unanimous decision. The scores were 115-113 and 116-112, 116-112.

With the victory, Alexandro Santiago improved to 28-3-5, 14 KOs, recorded his fourth win in a row and lifted the vacant WBC bantamweight title. In September 2018, the 27-year-old fought to a split draw with Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF junior bantamweight belt.

Nonito Donaire dropped to 42-8, 28 KOs. Las Vegas-based 40-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

Alexandro Santiago vs Nonito Donaire video highlights

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card results.

Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

