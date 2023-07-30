Subscribe
Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Pitbull vs De Souza

Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza

Stream Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza live results from Saitama, Japan
Patricky Pitbull and Roberto De Souza go face to face ahead of their bout at at Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 30, 2023 | Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza airs live on Showtime from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, July 29. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, topped by Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal. Rizin portion of the card airs live stream on FITE.

In Japan, the event takes place on Sunday, July 30.

In the five-round main event, former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull (24-11) and Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (15-2) square off in the Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal. In the co-main event, Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) and Makoto “Shinryu” (16-1-1) battle it out for the inaugural Bellator flyweight belt.

Also on the card, Kana Watanabe (11-2-1) and Veta Arteaga (7-5) go face to face at women’s flyweight. As well, Magomed Magomedov (19-3) takes on Danny Sabatello (14-2) at bantamweight. Plus, Andrey Koreshkov (26-4) meets Lorenz Larkin (25-7, 2 NC) at welterweight.

How to watch Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, July 29
Time: 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 1 pm AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza from practically anywhere.

Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 fight card

Get Bellator MMA x Rizin 2: Pitbull vs De Souza full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin 2 (Showtime)

  • Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto De Souza – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Makoto Shinryu – inaugural Bellator flyweight title
  • Kana Watanabe vs. Veta Arteaga
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Danny Sabatello
  • Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin

Super Rizin 2 (FITE)

  • Mikuru Asakura vs. Vugar Karamov – vacant Rizin featherweight title
  • Kai Asakura vs. Juan Archuleta – vacant Rizin bantamweight title
  • Seika Izawa vs. Claire Lopez – Izawa’s Rizin women’s super atomweight title

Intermission

  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Chihiro Suzuki
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Akira Okada
  • Kenta Takizawa vs. Shinobu Ota
  • Daichi Abe vs. Igor Tanabe
  • Yuki Ito vs. Hiroya Kondo

