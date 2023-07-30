Derrick Lewis secured a quick KO of Marcos Rogerio de Lima when the pair squared off at UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. “The Black Beast” dropped the Brazilian heavyweight to the canvas with a jumping scissor knee and dominated him with punches. The fight was over at 33 seconds into the first round.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

With the victory, Derrick Lewis, who holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, improved to 27-11. The 38-year-old native of New Orleans, Louisiana also got back to winning ways after three defeats.

38-year-old Marcos Rogerio de Lima of Ribeirao Pires, Sao Paulo dropped to 21-10-1. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

