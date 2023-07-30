Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 full fight video highlights

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squared off in the main event of UFC 291 live stream on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The contest featured former interim lightweight champions, battling it out for the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title.

In addition, the pair met for the second time. Poirier stopped Gaethje in the fourth round of their first fight in April 2018.

The scheduled for five rounds rematch also didn’t go the distance. Gaethje claimed the win by knockout, sending Poirier to the canvas with head kick at 1 minute into the second round.

With the victory, 34-year-old Justin Gaethje of Safford, Arizona took the revenge, improved to 25-4, secured his second win in a row and took the “BMF” belt. 34-year-old Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana dropped to 29-8,1 NC.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 30 on Main Event on Kayo.

Check out Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight video highlights

Justin Gaethje makes his Octagon walk.

Ready for redemption!!@Justin_Gaethje ready to avenge his loss to Poirier at #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/jcRMzeVHVn — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Here comes Dustin Poirier.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Esto se empieza a poner violento #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/RkHv8fdVb7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 30, 2023

Ya el 1er round es espectacular en agresividad y técnica #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/OJEfALlsmD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 30, 2023

Round 2.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

