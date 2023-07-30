Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 full fight video highlights

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje squared off in the main event of UFC 291 live stream on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The contest featured former interim lightweight champions, battling it out for the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title.

In addition, the pair met for the second time. Poirier stopped Gaethje in the fourth round of their first fight in April 2018.

The scheduled for five rounds rematch also didn’t go the distance. Gaethje claimed the win by knockout, sending Poirier to the canvas with head kick at 1 minute into the second round.

With the victory, 34-year-old Justin Gaethje of Safford, Arizona took the revenge, improved to 25-4, secured his second win in a row and took the “BMF” belt. 34-year-old Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana dropped to 29-8,1 NC.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, July 30 on Main Event on Kayo.

Check out Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight video highlights

Justin Gaethje makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Dustin Poirier.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.