Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford full fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford squared off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The highly-anticipated contest featured undefeated welterweight champions, battling it out for the undisputed title live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

33-year-old Errol Spence Jr of Long Island, New York brought to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts. 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska entered the squared circle, holding the WBO 147-pound strap.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Crawford, who on his walkout was introduced by Eminem as “the next undisputed welterweight champion in the world”, came out on top, dominating, outclassing, dropping and ultimately stopping Spence to claim the crown.

On his way to victory by TKO, Terence Crawford sent Errol Spence Jr to the canvas in the second round, as well as twice in the seventh. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the ninth round to save Spence from further punishment.

With the victory, Crawford retained his WBO belt, claimed the WBC, WBA and IBF straps from Spence, and became the first in history undisputed welterweight champion. Furthermore, “Bud” became a two-division undisputed champion, previously holding the crown at 140 lbs. He also remained undefeated and improved to 40-0, 31 KOs.

Errol Spence Jr suffered his first career defeat and lost the titles. He dropped to 28-1, 22 KOs.

