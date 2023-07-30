Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford post-fight press conference follows their highly anticipated clash live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battles it out for the first undisputed welterweight title in the four-belt era. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York enters the ring holding the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts. Unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a long reigning WBO 147-pound king.

Also on the card, Mexican contender Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) faces Seattle-born, Chicago-based Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) in the WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator. Plus, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Philippines and Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Mexico contest for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. In addition, Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cuba and Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) of Spain meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight.

