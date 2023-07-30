Gabriel Bonfim chokes out Trevin Giles in first round at UFC 291

Gabriel Bonfim forced Trevin Giles to tap when the pair squared off at UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The undefeated Brazilian defeated American welterweight via guillotine choke. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.
With the victory by submission, Brasilia’s 25-year-old Gabriel Bonfim improved to 15-0. 30-year-old Trevin Giles of Houston, Texas dropped to 16-5, which snapped his two-win streak.
