Isaac Cruz defeats Giovanni Cabrera by split decision

Isaac Cruz took the victory and handed Giovanni Cabrera his first career defeat, when the pair squared off out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, topped by Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12-rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Cabrera, while two other judges had 114-113 and 115-112 for Cruz.

With the win by split decision, Mexico City’s 25-year-old Isaac Cruz, who in the eighth round got a point deducted for headbutting, improved to 25-2-1, 17 KOs and won the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. 29-year-old Chicago-based, Seattle-born Giovanni Cabrera dropped to 21-1, 7 KOs and received the first blemish on his tale of the tape.

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera video highlights

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card results.