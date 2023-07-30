Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Isaac Cruz takes split decision against Giovanni Cabrera to win title eliminator

Spence vs Crawford

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Isaac Cruz defeats Giovanni Cabrera by split decision
Isaac Cruz and Giovanni Cabrera in their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 29, 2023 | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Isaac Cruz took the victory and handed Giovanni Cabrera his first career defeat, when the pair squared off out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The bout served as the co-feature on the card, topped by Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight title live on Showtime PPV.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

The scheduled for 12-rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Cabrera, while two other judges had 114-113 and 115-112 for Cruz.

With the win by split decision, Mexico City’s 25-year-old Isaac Cruz, who in the eighth round got a point deducted for headbutting, improved to 25-2-1, 17 KOs and won the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator. 29-year-old Chicago-based, Seattle-born Giovanni Cabrera dropped to 21-1, 7 KOs and received the first blemish on his tale of the tape.

Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera video highlights

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.