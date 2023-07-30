Subscribe
Kevin Holland submits Michael Chiesa in first round at UFC 291

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Kevin Holland secured his second win in a row when he faced Michael Chiesa at UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The all-American welterweight clash didn’t go the distance.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

Holland forced Chiesa to tap via D’arce choke. The fight was stopped at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 30-year-old Kevin Holland of Riverside, California improved to 25-9, 1 NC. 35-year-old Michael Chiesa of Aurora, Colorado dropped to 18-7 and suffered his third straight defeat.

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card results.

