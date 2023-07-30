Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford square off in the main event live stream on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The contest features undefeated welterweight champions, battling it out for the first undisputed title in the four-belt era. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford airs live on Sunday, July 30.

33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts. 35-year-old Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is a former undisputed super lightweight champion and long-reigning WBO 147-pound king. The winner of the highly anticipated fight is expected to walkout with all four belts and cement his name in history as the first undisputed welterweight champion.

In the co-main event, top contender Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faces off unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) of Chicago, IL by way of Seattle, WA. The pair meets in the 12-round bout, serving as the WBC and WBA lightweight world title eliminator.

Among other Spence vs Crawford PPV undercard bouts, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KOs) of Talibon, Philippines goes up against Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the vacant WBC bantamweight title on the line.

The telecast opener pits Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba against Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KOs) of Torrelavega, Spain. The fighters go face to face in the 10-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

United States

Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Date: Saturday, July 29

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Other countries

Spence vs Crawford airs live stream on FITE in selected markets. Date and time vary by location.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream the fight from practically anywhere.

Spence vs Crawford fight card

Get Spence vs Crawford full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford, 12 rounds, welterweight – undisputed welterweight title, Spence’s IBF, WBC and WBA belts, Crawford’s WBO belt

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales, 6 rounds, lightweight

Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin, 8 rounds, lightweight

Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather, 6 rounds, welterweight

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford results