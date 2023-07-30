UFC 291 Embedded 6: We have a hell of a card for you folks

UFC 291 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash on Saturday, July 29 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje battle it out for the symbolic “BMF” title. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Poirier won their first fight in April 2018 via fourth-round stoppage.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz squares off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira, who moves up a weight class.

Also on the card, Kevin Holland meets Michael Chiesa at welterweight. Also Derrick Lewis faces Marcos Rogerio de Lima at heavyweight. Plus, Tony Ferguson versus Bobby Green at lightweight.

UFC 291 Embedded 6 features the fighters, as they make their final weight cut, step on the scales to make it official, and go face to face in front of the fans.