UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Kayo.

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7,1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) battle it out in a five-round rematch with the symbolic “BMF” title at stake. Poirier defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in their first fight in April 2018.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) squares off against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2), who makes his 205-pound debut.

