UFC 291 results, live stream, how to watch, PPV time, Poirier vs Gaethje 2, main event, prelims

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title contested in the headliner of the show.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) meet in an all-American clash with the “BMF” belt on the line. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Poirier defeated Gaethje by TKO in the fourth-round of their first fight in April 2018.

In the three-round co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Poland battles it out against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Brazil. Blachowicz is looking for his next title shot. Pereira makes his debut at 205 lbs and aims to conquer a new division.

Also on the PPV card, KO artist Derrick Lewis (26-11) of the United States faces off Brazilian heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1). Plus, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-8) takes on his fellow-American Bobby Green (29-14-1).

In addition, American Michael Chiesa (18-6) and Kevin Holland go face to face at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

United States

Date: Saturday, July 29
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+
Early Prelims card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+

Order PPV on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, July 30
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo
Early prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

Order PPV on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 291 fight card

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
  • Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
  • C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims

  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

