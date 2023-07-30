UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, July 29. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the symbolic “Baddest Mother F***er” title contested in the headliner of the show.

In Australia, UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 airs on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the five-round main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4) meet in an all-American clash with the “BMF” belt on the line. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch. Poirier defeated Gaethje by TKO in the fourth-round of their first fight in April 2018.

In the three-round co-main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1) of Poland battles it out against former middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) of Brazil. Blachowicz is looking for his next title shot. Pereira makes his debut at 205 lbs and aims to conquer a new division.

Also on the PPV card, KO artist Derrick Lewis (26-11) of the United States faces off Brazilian heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1). Plus, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-8) takes on his fellow-American Bobby Green (29-14-1).

In addition, American Michael Chiesa (18-6) and Kevin Holland go face to face at welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

United States

Date: Saturday, July 29

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN+

Early Prelims card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, July 30

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST live on ESPN on Kayo

Early prelims: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST live on UFC Fight Pass

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 291 fight card

Get UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for the symbolic “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminary card

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

C.J. Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Early prelims