Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith on Aug 19 in Quebec canceled – new fight date TBD

Beterbiev suffered bone infection to his jaw and underwent surgery

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith on Aug 19 in Quebec postponed
Artur Beterbiev | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev no longer defends his unified light heavyweight title against Callum Smith on Saturday, August 19 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The bout has been postponed after three-belt champion suffered a bone infection to his jaw.

Beterbiev, current WBC, WBO and IBF titleholder, underwent surgery earlier today in Montreal, Canada.

Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) is boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout ratio. The 38-year-old was in action in January in London, where he stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth round and made the first successful defense of his belts.

Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is a former WBA super middleweight champion. The WBC’s mandatory light heavyweight challenger last fought in August 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he stopped Mathieu Bauderlique in the fourth round and recorded his second straight victory. In December 2020, Liverpool’s 33-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez in the 168-pound championship unification.

A rescheduled Beterbiev vs Smith fight date is expected to be announced shortly.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Paramount+ with Showtime plan
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.