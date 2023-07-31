Jake Paul and Nate Diaz battle it out in the main event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest features YouTuber turned pro boxer up against former UFC star. The pair squares off in the highly anticipated boxing match at cruiserweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The fight airs live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 6.

26-year-old Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) returns to action after suffering his first career defeat in February, when he dropped a split decision against Tommy Fury. Prior to that, “The Problem Child” of Cleveland, Ohio scored a unanimous decision agaisnt former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) won his final fight inside the UFC Octagon last September by submission in the fourth round against Tony Ferguson. Going up against Jake Paul, Stockton southpaw makes his pro boxing debut.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) puts her undisputed featherweight title on the line, when she faces her old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). Their first fight goes back to September 2019, when Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt. The all-Brooklyn women’s world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Jake Paul vs Diaz Nate tickets

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz tickets to witness all the action at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5 are on sale.

Paul vs Diaz tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, August 5. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $59.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $34.99.

In Australia, Paul vs Diaz is also available on Kayo. The PPV cost is $34.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz start time in UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST. The PPV price is £14.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST.

Paul vs Diaz undercard

Among the bouts featured on Paul vs Diaz undercard, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California and William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil go face to face in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) of Stockton, California and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) of Des Moines, Iowa square off in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City, Iowa meet in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco and Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California duel in an all-Mexican eight-round clash at welterweight.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

The current Paul vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

