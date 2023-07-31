The date has been made official for KSI vs Tommy Fury on Saturday, October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The pair squares off in a boxing match, headlining the next edition of MF & DAZN X Series. Also on the card, Logan Paul is back in the ring against an opponent to be named.

The event airs live on DAZN PPV.

KSI (1-0) was in action in May, when he knocked out Joe Fournier, accidentally landing an elbow in the second round of their boxing bout that was ultimately ruled as No Contest. In January, the 30-year-old Londoner stopped FaZe Temperrr in the first round, after securing a pair of KOs against Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz in August 2022.

KSI’s first official pro boxing bout goes back to November 2019, when he defeated Logan Paul by split draw after six rounds of their second encounter. In 2018, KSI had a pair of amateur bouts, fighting Paul to a majority draw and stopping Joe Weller in the third round.

“I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at,” KSI said. “I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene.”

“KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene. I’m fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can’t wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance. After this fight, you’ll understand that I truly am that guy.”

Undefeated Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs) last fought in February when he took a split decision against Jake Paul. In April 2022, the 24-year-old native of Manchester, defeated Daniel Bocianski by points after six rounds.

“I’ve already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep,” Tommy Fury said. “I’ll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money.”

In his previous outing in June 2023, Logan Paul (0-1) faced Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in the eight-round exhibition match. Westlake, Ohio-born 28-year-old made his pro boxing debut against KSI in November 2019, after facing fellow YouTuber in an amateur bout in August 2018.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, KSI vs Tommy Fury airs live on Sunday, October 15.