UFC Nashville 2023 fight card & ticket information for August 5 – Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its 2023 visit to Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 with UFC Fight Night card taking place at Bridgestone Arena. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round battle between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. The pair squares off at 140-pound catchweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen (16-4) won his previous bout in March by split decision against Marlon Vera and secured his second win in a row. In September 2022, Aurora, Colorado’s 31-year-old TKO’d Song Yadong in Round 4.

No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-6) last fought in April when he stopped Adrian Yanez in the first round and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Before that, the 36-year-old native of Leominster, Massachusetts dropped a unanimous decision against Vera and Jose Aldo.

The co-main event is a women’s strawweight bout between former champion Jessica Andrade and TUF winner Tatiana Suarez. Andrade (24-11) of Brazil is looking to get back to winning ways after she was stopped Yan Xiaonan in the first round in May and submitted by Erin Blanchfield in the second round in February. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California was in action in February when she submitted Montana De La Rosa in the second round and made her successful Octagon return after over three and a half years of layoff.

Also on the main card, Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) of the United States faces Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) of Nigeria at light heavyweight and Diego Lopes (21-6) of Brazil takes on Gavin Tucker (13-2) of Canada at featherweight. Plus, Tanner Boser (20-10-1) of Canada meets Aleksa Camur (6-2) of Bosnia at light heavyweight and Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) of Chile fights Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) of Slovakia at lightweight.

On the top of prelims, Kyler Phillips (10-2) of the United States and Raoni Barcelos (17-4) of Brazil go face to face at bantamweight. Among other bouts, Jeremiah Wells (12-2-1) of the United States goes up against Carlston Harris (18-5) of Guyana at welterweight and Billy Quarantillo (17-5) and Damon Jackson (22-5-1) meet in an all-American clash at featherweight.

As well, Cody Durden (15-4-1) of the United States battles Jake Hadley (10-1) of England at flyweight and Sean Woodson (9-1-1) meets his fellow-American Jesse Butler (12-5) at featherweight. In addition, Ode Osbourne (12-5) of Jamaica welcomes the promotional newcomer Assu Almabaev (17-2) of Kazakhstan at flyweight.

UFC Nashville 2023 tickets

UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font tickets to witness all the action at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5 are on sale.

UFC Nashville 2023 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

UFC Nashville 2023 fight card

Main card

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Preliminary card

  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
  • Sean Woodson vs. Jesse Butler
  • Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev

In the UK and Australia, UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font airs live on Sunday, August 6.

