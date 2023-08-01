Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington have their fight date announced for Saturday, October 7 at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Utilita, England. The all-English clash features two-time and current WBA featherweight champion of Gedling up against former two-time IBF featherweight titleholder of Leeds. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) was in action in May in Manchester, where he scored a unanimous decision against Mauricio Lara and reclaimed the belt. With the victory, the 34-year-old took the revenge for the defeat suffered via seventh-round TKO in February.

“I’m extremely excited for October 7,” said Wood. “In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport. For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight. It should go down in British history.”

“Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time World Champion, but this is a fight that he cannot lose. He’s never really been in a boring fight – but neither have I. This fight will be all-action and the fans should be in for a great night.”

“I know it will be quite hostile with both sets of fans battling it out vocally, but it should make for a great night. This is one that I need to win, so I can look back on with pride and soak up all the good memories. This is a must-win, for sure.”

Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 8 KOs) last fought in December 2022 in Leeds, where he dropped a majority decision against Luis Alberto Lopez. Going up against Wood, the 32-year-old looks to once again become champion.

“This is a big fight,” said Warrington. “It doesn’t get much better than a domestic dust up for a World Title! I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight World Champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night. I will bring an army of fans to Sheffield and the atmosphere will be special. Leigh has had a good run and put some good wins together but I just don’t believe he can live with me. I hope he thinks my best days are behind me, on October 7 he’ll find out. And The New.”

The bouts featured on Wood vs Warrington undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.