Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera live stream from Panama City

Cuevas vs Mosquera live stream on ESPN+

Stream Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera live from Panama
Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera

Derrieck Cuevas and Alberto Mosquera battles it out in the main event live stream from Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama on Friday, August 4. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at welterweight.

Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs), an eight-year pro from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, captured his first regional title in December 2016 with a decision win over Daniel Sostre. Since then, the 28-year-old has only suffered one setback, a six-round split decision loss to Damian Ezequiel Bonelli in December 2020. He bounced back with a TKO win against Esneiker Correa two years later and is coming off a second-round knockout victory against Damian Rodriguez in April.

Mosquera (28-5-2, 16 KOs) unsuccessfully challenged for an interim title against unbeaten Brunet Zamora in October 2011. He’s since fought a who’s who of welterweight standouts, including Erick Bone, Sammy Vasquez and Rashidi Ellis. The 36-year-old veteran returns after a six-round decision win against Leonardo Espinal in February.

How to watch Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Derrieck Cuevas vs Alberto Mosquera live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, August 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Cuevas vs Mosquera from practically anywhere.

In the UK and Australia, Cuevas vs Mosquera airs live on Saturday, August 5 at 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

Sign up for ESPN+

Cuevas vs Mosquera undercard

Among Cuevas vs Mosquera undercard bouts, Uwel Hernandez (15-1, 8 KOs) faces Juan Juarez (21-8, 15 KOs) in a 12-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Azael Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) takes on Gerardo Zapata (14-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder at light flyweight.

Plus, Yunior Menendez (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Ricardo Hernandez (2-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-roudner at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Cuevas vs Mosquera fight card

The current Cuevas vs Mosquera fight card looks as the following:

  • Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Uwel Hernandez vs. Juan Juarez, 12 rounds, super middleweight
  • Azael Villar vs. Gerardo Zapata, 10 rounds, light flyweight
  • Yunior Menendez vs. Ricardo Hernandez, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

