Social media sensation turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz square off in a boxing match live on pay-per-view from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight. In addition to DAZN, a full list of additional options how to stream the fight live worldwide has been announced today.

In the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.

Over the last 18 months, Paul and Diaz have traded scathing public jabs about a potential fight. Now the world finally has a chance to see the duo going face to face and settle the score inside the boxing ring. Paul is out for revenge as he prepares for his first fight since his split decision defeat against Tommy Fury. Hungrier than ever to show the world his boxing prowess, the Cleveland native is pulling out all the stops to prepare for this fight, promising to silence the critics with a spectacular KO against the combat sport icon.

In his attempt at redemption, Jake Paul takes on the world renowned MMA superstar and heart of the 209, Nate Diaz, who makes his highly anticipated pro boxing debut. A proven fighter who regularly sparred undefeated hall of fame boxer Andre Ward during his career, Diaz has won 22 fights as a pro, including defeating Conor McGregor, which was the Irishman’s first loss in the UFC.

In the 10-round co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano faces former WBO featherweight champion and old rival Heather Hardy. Also on the card, Chris Avila meets fellow MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens in a six-round clash.

As well, undefeated top prospect Ashton Sylve goes up against William Dos Santos Silva in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Shadasia Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title, battles it out against Olivia Curry in a 10-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Alan Sanchez and Angel Beltran Villa square off in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Boxing fans worldwide can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN. The full list of options looks as the following:

United States

Alongside being broadcast live on DAZN PPV, boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on ESPN+ PPV. Additionally, the event is available via all major cable and satellite pay-per-view providers, including DIRECTV, Dish Network, iNDEMAND, Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, Optimum and PPV.COM. The pay-per-view price is $59.99. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Canada

Alongside DAZN, boxing fans in Canada can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on FITE. The event is be available via all major cable and satellite pay-per-view providers, including iNDEMAND via Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel and TELUS and on its streaming service PPV.COM. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm ET.

Australia

Alongside DAZN, boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on Kayo, as well as on FITE, Fetch and Foxtel. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 10 am AEST.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Alongside DAZN, boxing fans in United Kingdom and Ireland can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on Sky TV, Virgin and FITE. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 1 am BST.

New Zealand

Alongside DAZN, boxing fans in New Zealand can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on Sky New Zealand and FITE. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 12 pm NZST.

Rest of the World

Alongside DAZN, boxing fans world wide can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on FITE. The respective date and start time vary by location.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

The current Paul vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Main card (PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims