Oscar Collazo ‘ready & prepared’ for title defense against Garen Diagan, undercard announced

Collazo defends WBO minimumweight title against Diagan in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Collazo primed for world title defense against Garen Diagan
Oscar Collazo | Golden Boy

Newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo makes the first defense of his belt against Filipino contender Garen Diagan on Saturday, August 26 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN.

Undefeated 26-year-old Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) claimed the belt against Melvin Jerusalem in May in Indio, CA. Ahead of the event, Puerto Rico’s champion held a press conference and previewed his next fight against Garen Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines.

In addition, the undercard bouts have also been announced.

“I feel very happy and grateful for the support of my companies Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for giving me the opportunity to fight here at home in front of all my people,” said Oscar Collazo. “It fills me with pride to showcase in Puerto Rico, I feel ready and prepared for this challenge, we have never lowered the intensity and we know that we will put up a great fight and defend our title.”

“We are very happy to present boxing fans in Puerto Rico with a world championship event and that they can see it live worldwide on DAZN,” said Hector Soto, President of Miguel Cotto Promotions. “Without a doubt Oscar Collazo is the face of boxing in Puerto Rico and this is demonstrated by the simple fact that the most important digital boxing platform in the world comes to Puerto Rico to showcase Collazo as a main event that with 7 fights as a professional and a World Championship in his record, is one of DAZN’s attractions for their subscribers. This event on August 26 will be one with a lot of action, all the fights are of quality, and they are very hot where anything can happen.”

Collazo vs Diagan undercard

In the co-main event, Juan Carlos Camacho (15-1, 7KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico defends his NABF super flyweight title against Jorge Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other Collazo vs Diagan undercard bouts, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) makes his ring return in a 10-rounder at flyweight. The name of his opponent for the vacant WBO International flyweight belt is expected to be announced shortly.

Also on the card, Yan Carlos Santana (8-0, 8 KOs) of Dominican Republic faces off Jostin Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a six-rounder at featherweight. As well, Yair Gallardo (4-0, 4 KOs) of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico by way of Chihuahua, Mexico takes on Kevin Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Plus, Yariel Santiago (7-0, 2 KOs) of Rio Piedras meets his Puerto Rican-fellow Jose Del Valle (5-11- 3,1 KO) of Bayamon in a six-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Jean Pagan, the son of veteran Olympic coach Luis “Jim” Pagan, and Jose Diaz, the cousin of former title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, make their pro boxing debut. Their respective opponents in the four-round bouts are yet to be determined.

Collazo vs Diagan fight card

The current Collazo vs Diagan fight card looks as the following:

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title
  • Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Camacho’s NABF super flyweight title
  • Angel Acosta vs. TBA, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO International flyweight title
  • Yan Santana vs. Jostin Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Yair Gallardo vs. Kevin Johnson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Yariel Santiago vs. Jose Del Valle, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jean Pagan vs. TBA, 4 rounds
  • Jose Diaz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.

