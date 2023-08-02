Undefeated Padraig McCrory and Steed Woodall battle it out in the main event live stream from Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday, August 4. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight.

Padraig McCrory (17-0, 9 KOs) made his pro debut in June 2017 with a decision win over Jacob Lucas. He captured his first regional title four years later with a fifth-round TKO against Sergei Gorokhov. He defended it twice, including a fifth-round TKO victory against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban. In October 2022, the 35-year-old stopped then-unbeaten German contender Leon Bunn in six rounds, and he’s coming off a 10-round decision win over Diego Ramirez on the May undercard of the Luis Alberto Lopez-Michael Conlan featherweight title showdown in Belfast.

Steed Woodall (18-1-1, 11 KOs) is a nine-year pro who suffered an early-career defeat against Steve Rolls in 2015. He has not lost since. The 29-year-old is coming off an eight-round decision win over Boris Crighton in April.

How to watch Padraig McCrory vs Steed Woodall

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Padraig McCrory vs Steed Woodall live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, August 4. The start time is scheduled for 2 m ET / 11 am PT.

Fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream McCrory vs Woodall from practically anywhere.

In Australia, McCrory vs Woodall airs live on Saturday, August 5 at 4 am AEST.

McCrory vs Woodall undercard

In the co-main event, Sean McComb (16-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBO European junior welterweight title against Alejandro Moya (17-1, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other McCrory vs Woodall undercard bouts, Fearghus Quinn (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Ramiro Blanco (19-25-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. As well, Kurt Walker (7-0, 1 KO) takes on Mike Jurik (6-7, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

In addition, Lewis Crocker (16-0, 9 KOs) meets Greyvin Mendoza (7-6-3, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Conor Quinn (6-0-1, 4 KOs) and Bryan Castro (2-6-1, 1 KO) go face to face in a six-rounder at junior bantamweight.

McCrory vs Woodall fight card

The current McCrory vs Woodall fight card looks as the following: