The first fighter from Puerto Rico to become an undisputed world champion, Amanda Serrano is back in the ring on Saturday, August 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas where she defends her featherweight title against old rival and former word champion Heather Hardy. The pair battles it out in the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN. Ahead of their 10-round championship clash, the seven-weight boxing world champion signed with PFL MMA.

Serrano is set to compete in PFL PPV Super Fight Division, joining Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison.

Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs boxing, 2-1 MMA) made her MMA debut in April 2019 when she fought Corina Herrera to a draw. In October the same year, the 34-year-old Puerto Rican defeated Erendira Ordonez via first-round submission. In her previous MMA fight in June 2021, “The Real Deal” submitted Valentina Garcia also in Round 1.

Serrano also holds a 5-0 record in No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu with 4 submissions

“I joined the PFL PPV Super Fight Division because of their revolutionary format that empowers fighters like never before,” Amanda Serrano said. “The PFL’s commitment to promoting high-profile, pay-per-view events with some of the biggest MMA stars in the world showcases an incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring.”

“I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent. The league’s commitment to gender equality, providing equal opportunities and recognition of female fighters, is also a driving force behind my decision.”

“I can’t wait to step back into the cage and deliver thrilling performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world.”

Serrano also becomes the second prominent female boxer to fight in PFL MMA, joining undefeated two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (14-0, 2 KOs boxing, 1-1 MMA).

More information on Amanda Serrano’s first fight in PFL MMA, including opponent, location and date, is expected to be announced shortly.