Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor 2 date set for Nov 25 in Dublin, Ireland

Cameron defends undisputed super lightweight title in the championship rematch against Taylor at 3Arena

Parviz Iskenderov
Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor rematch date set for Nov 25 in Dublin
Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor after their first fight at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on May 20, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor have their rematch date made official for Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The contest features undefeated undisputed super lightweight champion of England up against undisputed lightweight champion, representing the country host. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds championship bout with the 140-pound title on the line. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Their first fight in May at the same venue ended in favor of Cameron, who defeated Taylor by majority decision and made the first successful defense of her belts.

31-year-old Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England looks to once again cause an upset and retain her crown.

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” said Cameron. “To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience, but beating her on November 25 will surpass that as I know what to expect now.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me. Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.

“I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch. In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.

“Going back to Ireland to beat Katie Taylor twice in a row will show that it wasn’t just a lucky night for me and an off night for Katie. I said it last time – I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long. Katie picked the wrong fighter to fight.”

36-year-old Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland aims to avenge her sole career defeat and become a two-division undisputed champion.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” said Taylor. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.

