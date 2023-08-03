Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in the highly anticipated main event boxing bout live on PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, August 6 at 10 am AEST. The contest features YouTuber turned pro boxer up against former UFC star. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight.

26-year-old Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs boxing) of Cleveland, Ohio is looking to rebound from his split decision defeat against Tommy Fury. 38-year-old Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) of Stockton, California won his final MMA fight via fourth-round submission of Tony Ferguson. “The Problem Child” is looking to get back to winning ways. The 209’s southpaw makes his pro boxing debut.

In the co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico defends her title against former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC) of Brooklyn, New York. Their pair meets for the second time. Serrano dethroned Hardy and claimed her WBO belt by unanimous decision in September 2019. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Chris Avila (3-1) of Stockton, California faces fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) of Des Moines, Iowa in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Plus, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City, Iowa battle it out in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. The telecase opener pits Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco against Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California in an all-Mexican eight-round showdown at welterweight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN PPV and on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 10 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 9:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 8 am AWST.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV live on DAZN

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 10 am AEST.

The PPV price is $21.99 added to monthly subscription at $13.99.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV live on Kayo

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 6 at 10 am AEST.

The PPV price is $34.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

Paul vs Diaz PPV fight card

The full Paul vs Diaz PPV fight card looks as the following: