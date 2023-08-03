Subscribe
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz final pre-fight press conference

Paul vs Diaz: Blockbuster boxing match at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in the main event live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 6 live on DAZN and Kayo.

The contest features Paul (6-1, 4 KOs), YouTuber turned pro boxer of Cleveland, Ohio, up against Diaz (21-13 MMA), former UFC star of Stockton, California making his pro boxing debut. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for ten rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico defends her undisputed featherweight title against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC) of Brooklyn, New York. Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt in their first fight in September 2019. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among other bouts, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) faces William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) duel in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) takes on Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight and Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) meets Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card and start time.

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

