Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia weigh-in results

ShoBox: The New Generation

Guido Emmanuel Schramm weigh-in
Guido Emmanuel Schramm | Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

Jordan White (14-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, DC and unbeaten Eridson Garcia (17-0, 11 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic square off live on Showtime from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA on Friday, August 4. The pair battles it out in the headliner of ShoBox: The New Generation card. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds super featherweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 5.

In the co-main event, undefeated prospect Paul Kroll (10-0-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA takes on Los Angeles-based Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) of Moron, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Also on the card, unbeaten Julian Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA meets undefeated Johnny Spell (8-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Get White vs Garcia fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

White vs Garcia fight card

  • Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Paul Kroll vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Julian Gonzalez vs. Johnny Spell, 8 rounds, super featherweight

